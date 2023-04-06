Chelsea manager target also holding talks with Tottenham during trip to London

Tottenham may reportedly also be in the race to hire former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique despite him also being in London for talks with Chelsea.

Enrique is available after recently leaving his position with the Spanish national side, and he could be ideal for Chelsea or Spurs, who both need new managers.

According to Football Insider, it seems Enrique will hold talks with Tottenham as well as Chelsea during his time in London.

Spurs fans will surely be happy with this development, as they could beat their rivals to one of the finest tacticians in world football, who would likely be a better fit for their philosophy than Antonio Conte was.

Enrique’s style of football should go down well with the Tottenham faithful, but it will be interesting to see if he has a preference between them or Chelsea.

The Blues are the bigger name, but they’re also going through a difficult and chaotic period under their new owners, so it might be tempting for someone like Enrique to show faith in the Spurs project instead.

CaughtOffside have reached out to Tottenham sources, who are currently distancing the club from the links with Enrique.