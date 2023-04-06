Mauricio Pochettino pushing hard behind the scenes for Premier League job

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is said to be pushing hard behind the scenes to return to the North London club.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that the 51-year-old is trying to gather up support in the media to help his push to return as Spurs boss.

There are a lot of top managers available at the moment and the Argentine looks to be pulling all the strings he can to get one of the top jobs as the likes of Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann look to be in front of him for the Chelsea job.

Pochettino has been out of work since being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain in July 2022 and that damaged his reputation slightly. However, Spurs fans would love to have their former coach back as the first spell was a memorable one.

Pochettino helped Tottenham reach second in the Premier League and brought the North London club to a Champions League final back in 2019.

The club is in a bit of a mess at present and Harry Kane’s future is also uncertain, but it is a challenge the Argentine will relish as he looks to bring a trophy back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.