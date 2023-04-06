Report reveals three players Erik ten Hag has chosen for Manchester United exit

Manchester United have shown tremendous improvement since the arrival of manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils are all set to return to the Champions League next season and they are looking for a squad overhaul in the summer. Manchester United will need to get rid of the deadwood and bring in better quality players in order to compete on all fronts next year.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United are looking to make space for new additions to the squad and manager Erik ten Hag has now picked out three footballers who are likely to be sold at the end of the season.

Apparently, the Dutchman has identified Donny van de Beek, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire as expendable assets.

Van de Beek has been a major disappointment since his move from Ajax and the Dutch international midfielder is yet to live up to the expectations at the Premier League club.

His time at Old Trafford has been played with persistent injury problems and he needs to leave the club in order to get his career back on track.

Meanwhile, the likes of Lindelof and Maguire have dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford following the arrivals of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

The two players are unlikely to get regular game time at Manchester United in the coming seasons and it would be ideal for them to move on and join a club willing to play them regularly.