Video: Juventus punished with partial stadium ban after racist chanting at Inter’s Lukaku

After Romelu Lukaku was subjected to vile racist taunting from Juventus supporters after scoring an injury-time equaliser for Inter Milan during the match between the two Italian giants, the striker was, incredibly, given a yellow card for his celebrations to add to an earlier card and was sent off.

The scenes that followed disgraced Italian football:

An absolute disgrace. ? After being subjected to racist abuse all game, Romelu Lukaku is sent off for his celebration directed at the Juventus fans. This needs overturning.pic.twitter.com/ORrAMpbvMV — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) April 5, 2023

Now though it seems that the authorities have finally got their house in order and Sky Sports are reporting that Serie A’s ‘Old Lady’ will be under a partial stadium ban for their next home game because of the incident.