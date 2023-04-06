Video: Juventus punished with partial stadium ban after racist chanting at Inter’s Lukaku

After Romelu Lukaku was subjected to vile racist taunting from Juventus supporters after scoring an injury-time equaliser for Inter Milan during the match between the two Italian giants, the striker was, incredibly, given a yellow card for his celebrations to add to an earlier card and was sent off.

The scenes that followed disgraced Italian football:

Now though it seems that the authorities have finally got their house in order and Sky Sports are reporting that Serie A’s ‘Old Lady’ will be under a partial stadium ban for their next home game because of the incident.

