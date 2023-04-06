(Video) Simon Jordan argues with Chelsea fan on Talksport over Frank Lampard appointment

Watch this Chelsea fan try to call Simon Jordan “negative” after he gave his opinion on the Blues reappointing Frank Lampard as manager.

Lampard is said to be reappointed as Blues boss until the end of the season with Jordan not a fan of Chelsea’s decision to bring him back and this caller and Chelsea fan decided to go all out and slam Jordan for his opinion, but the former Crystal Palace chairman was having none of it.

Perhaps calling Jordan negative was not the right way to go, a lesson never to get on the wrong side of the Talksport co-host.

 

