Watch this Chelsea fan try to call Simon Jordan “negative” after he gave his opinion on the Blues reappointing Frank Lampard as manager.

Lampard is said to be reappointed as Blues boss until the end of the season with Jordan not a fan of Chelsea’s decision to bring him back and this caller and Chelsea fan decided to go all out and slam Jordan for his opinion, but the former Crystal Palace chairman was having none of it.

? ??????: “Why are you so negative!?” ???? ?????: “I’m realistic!” ? ??????: “What happened in your life?” ? ?????: “Next time I want advice I’ll lay on your sofa & look at your little life.” This #CFC fan tried to take on Simon… ? ? pic.twitter.com/lMgUPRxzbL — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 6, 2023

Perhaps calling Jordan negative was not the right way to go, a lesson never to get on the wrong side of the Talksport co-host.