Simon Jordan urges Crystal Palace to avoid 50-year-old manager

Former Crystal Palace owner turned pundit Simon Jordan has urged his former club to avoid appointing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Roy Hodgson’s inevitable successor.

Now at the age of 76, Hodgson, whose Palace contract expires at the end of the season, is almost certain to retire at the end of the campaign.

And linked with a surprise return to Premier League management nearly two years after leaving his post at Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to the Mirror, is one candidate being considered to succeed the experienced Eagles boss.

However, not a fan of the potential appointment, Jordan has expressed his concerns over Solskjaer taking another top-flight job due to an underwhelming spell in charge of the Red Devils.

“I think (Solskjaer) presided over a period of decline in Manchester United, in standards and outcomes,” Jordan told TalkSPORT on Tuesday.

“The repercussions were far more damaging than people have given credit for.

“I think he’s probably a very decent football person. But is he a leader? I think he was very fortunate to have got the job. I dislike the rewarding of mediocrity. It was the bland leading the bland.”

Going on to explain why Palace should look beyond the Norweigan, Jordan added: “No (I would not take him at Crystal Palace). Come on.

“I mean, look, he had good-quality players at Manchester United and they carried him to a certain point. But when you’ve got into a situation where you’ve got decent Premier League footballers who require a different type of management, I don’t see him as a Premier League manager.”

During his time in the Old Trafford dugout, Solskjaer won 91 games out of 168, giving him an overall win percentage of 54.17 per cent. However, it was the 50-year-old’s failure to get the team across the line and lift major silverware that damaged his reputation and ultimately left him without a job.