Lionel Messi is destined to return to his former club Barcelona.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes the Argentina superstar’s proposed return to the Nou Camp would be ‘simply amazing’.

Messi, 35, spent over two decades with the Catalan giants before financial problems meant the club were unable to extend his contract.

Forced to leave in the summer of 2021, the South American made the snap decision to join Paris-Saint Germain on a two-year deal, and although the Parisians have the option to trigger an additional year, this summer could see the 35-year-old move on.

Rumoured to have been offered an equity stake in David Beckham’s Inter Miami as an incentive to join (Independent), Messi has the opportunity to experience the MLS.

However, with La Liga still a far superior league in terms of competitiveness and Messi understandably adored by Barcelona fans, the Catalan giants, by their own admission, would love to welcome, arguably their best-ever player, home, and Collymore believes it could soon become a reality.

“If Lionel Messi did return to Barcelona, it would be simply amazing,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“He obviously feels he has life left in him to perform at the highest level in Europe and he’s not wrong. He knows that La Liga is a more competitive league than Ligue 1 and Barcelona is his club. Barcelona’s fans are his fans and being heckled and booed by PSG’s supporters recently is only reaffirming that.”

During his 21 years with Barcelona, Messi, who scored 672 goals in 778 games, in all competitions, helped guide the club to 35 major trophies, including 10 Spanish league titles and four Champions League trophies.