Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

The 26-year-old midfielder is expected to change clubs at the end of the season and the opportunity to join Newcastle could be an attractive option for him.

Newcastle are well placed to secure Champions League qualification and Maddison will want to test himself at a higher level.

Meanwhile, the Magpies could certainly use a top-class creator like him who will help create more opportunities and add goals to the side.

Newcastle have drawn 11 league games this season and they will be looking to turn those draws into wins next year. Maddison will add a cutting edge in the final third. He has proven himself in the Premier League over the years and he could prove to be an excellent signing for Newcastle.

A report from Fichajes claims that Leicester are aware of the interest in the player and they know that it will be difficult to hold on to him beyond this season. Maddison’s departure seems like a matter of time and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can get the deal across the line.

Apparently, the midfielder is valued at €50 million (£43.8m) and Newcastle are currently one of the main candidates to secure his services.

The 26-year-old England international deserves to play for a bigger club and Newcastle could provide him with the opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Champions League next season.

The midfielder has nine goals and six assists to his name across all competitions this season.