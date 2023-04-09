28-goal striker who has impressed Crystal Palace dreams of playing in the PL

With nine games left to play in their Premier League season, Crystal Palace are far from out of the woods in terms of relegation.

Roy Hodgson’s side need to build upon their late, late win over Leicester City in order to pull themselves clear of the bottom three because being just three points ahead of third from bottom Nottingham Forest before their ‘six-pointer’ against Leeds United is far too close for comfort.

Only when Premier League survival is secured can the Eagles contemplate how much money they’ll be able to set aside for new signings, and to see what pool of talent they’re able to pick from.

It’s not too much of a stretch to believe that some players will rule themselves out of a Selhurst Park switch if the south Londoners are plying their trade in the Championship next season.

That’s likely to apply to one player that Palace have apparently been keeping their eye on this season and who has impressed watching scouts.

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi is apparently keen on a move to the English top-flight sources have told Football Insider, so it means if Palace are even to be in a position to bid, they’ll need to retain their current status.

The outlet suggest that the 28-year-old could be available for as little as £15m which would be well within Palace’s budget.

With 22 Scottish Premiership goals this season per WhoScored, compared to Palace’s overall 24 in 29 games per the official Premier League website, it’s completely understandable why the Eagles would be interested in Furuhashi.