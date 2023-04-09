There would appear to be an awful lot riding on Leeds United’s ability to stay in the Premier League, not least their apparent desire to secure to quality players for the 2023/24 campaign.

Javi Gracia’s side remained three points above the drop zone at the start of their Easter Sunday fixture against Crystal Palace, and three points against the Eagles will help in what is the tightest relegation battle seen in the English top-flight for years.

As many as nine clubs are involved at present, from Southampton at the bottom to Palace in 12th. Just a handful of points separate them all, meaning that the bottom of the table could be changing every week between now and the end of the season.

It’s entirely possible that all three relegation spots still won’t be decided until the final weekend of the season.

In any event, there are two players that Leeds have in mind for their squad next season, one of whom is already in situ at Elland Road.

According to TuttoJuve.com, the Yorkshire-based outfit will make Weston McKennie’s loan deal a permanent one for a fee in the region of £30m – but that deal will only be executed once Leeds’ Premier League status has been confirmed.

It’s believed to be unlikely that McKennie would stay in the event of relegation to the Championship.

The other player that Leeds are casting their eye over is Coventry City striker, Viktor Gyokeres.

The 24-year-old Swede has 18 goals and eight assists in his 38 appearances (plus two as sub) for the Midlands-based club so far this season, per WhoScored, and would arguably provide decent competition for Leeds’ current front men.