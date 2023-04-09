Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

A report from Calciomercatoweb claims that Inter Milan could look to cash in on the player for a few of around €50 million (£44m).

His performances have been underwhelming this season and it will be interesting to see if his suitors are willing to pay up for him.

The report claims that Liverpool and Chelsea are monitoring the Inter Milan midfielder and they could look to make a move for him at the end of the season.

Liverpool could definitely use more creativity and technical ability in the middle of the park and Barella could be the ideal replacement for Naby Keita who is set to leave the club on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will have to find a quality replacement for Jorginho who left the club during the January transfer window. Barella could be the ideal replacement for his compatriot.

The 25-year-old is still relatively young and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top-class Premier League midfielder.

The reported €50 million asking price could look like a bargain in the long run if the midfielder manages to adapt to English football quickly.

Barella will add creativity, control and technicality in the middle of the park. He will help the two sides break down stubborn opposition defences with his movement, passing and vision.

Barella was regarded as a world-class talent when he was breaking through at Cagliari and he could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition for the two Premier League clubs.