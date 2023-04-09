Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for the French international midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni before he joined Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old was reportedly a priority target for Jurgen Klopp before the Spanish giants managed to secure his services. So far the transfer has not gone according to plan and Real Madrid are not satisfied with his performance.

According to a report from El Nacional, the Spanish giants are prepared to sell the player at the end of the season because of his underwhelming problems, injury issues and questionable attitude.

The report further states that Jurgen Klopp is ready to reignite his interest in the player and Liverpool are prepared to sign him at the end of the season. Apparently, Liverpool could offer around €80 million (£71m) for the French international midfielder.

It is fair to assume that such an offer could be a tempting opportunity for Real Madrid to recoup their money and invest in other alternatives.

Liverpool are in desperate need of a quality defensive midfielder and Tchouameni would be an exceptional acquisition for them. The 23-year-old would be a major upgrade on players like Fabinho and Jordan Henderson who are clearly on the decline.

A move away from Real Madrid could be ideal for the player as well. He would get to resurrect his career with a fresh start.

Playing under a world-class coach like Klopp will only help him improve further and fulfil his world-class potential. Tchouameni is widely regarded as a world-class talent who has all the attributes to develop into a Premier League star.