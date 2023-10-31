Arteta sets his sights on his homeland as he looks for Arsenal’s midfield alternatives

Mikel Arteta has worked wonders with his young Arsenal side and whilst it’s still too early in the season to assess their title credentials, the expectation is that they’ll be there or thereabouts come the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Gunners are already showing the resolve that’s required to close out even the most difficult games, and are the joint top scorers out of the top four teams, conceding only one more goal than Man City.

Give Arsenal’s chastening experience in 2022/23, that should hold them in good stead as they progress through the current season.

With the January transfer window just two months away, thoughts are already likely to be turning to which areas of the squad need strengthening, and which players will be able to help the club in that regard.

Arteta clearly feels that there’s something more required in midfield, with Calciomercato noting that he has his eye on Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni.

Though it isn’t clear at this stage if either player is available and willing to move to north London, Arteta at least has the luxury of knowing the market in Spain.

Having played for Real Sociedad as well as being born in San Sebastian, that might give him an edge when trying to land the talented Zubimendi.