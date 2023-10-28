Arsenal could move for long-term midfield target with Real Madrid star an alternative

Arsenal could reignite their interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi next summer as the 24-year-old has been a long-term target for the Gunners.

That is according to the Mirror, who reports that Mikel Arteta still wants to bring the Sociedad star to the Emirates despite failing to sign the Spain international earlier this year.

The North London club activated the £53million (€60m) release clause in Zubimendi’s contract at the Basque club but the player was reluctant to leave Real Sociedad, the club where he has spent the entirety of his career, as he was determined to represent them in this season’s Champions League.

The Spaniard was tipped for big things when he initially broke into La Real’s team and so far, the youngster is living up to it.

Barcelona are another club monitoring Zubimendi’s situation at Real Sociedad with a report from Sport this summer claiming that the Barca hierarchy were split over whether to make a move for the Spanish player, despite boss Xavi considering him a primary target

Should Arsenal fail to land the 24-year-old, the Mirror reports that Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni is another player that the Gunners could make a move for.

Arteta is a fan of the French star as the Spanish coach is clearly in the market for another midfielder.