With nine games still to play in the current season, Man United manager, Erik ten Hag, will likely not be concerning himself with player contract demands, however, one player has apparently made it clear that he won’t be staying if he doesn’t get more match time.

The Dutchman has masterminded an excellent season for the Red Devils, having won the first competition available with a 2-0 win in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle, and guiding his side to the semi-finals of the FA Cup and the Europa League quarter final.

Not to mention ensuring the Old Trafford outfit are keeping pace with the Magpies in joint third in the Premier League.

With all of that in mind, one might question why Scott McTominay has told the board of his intentions per Football Insider.

However, if the midfielder isn’t able to dislodge any of his colleagues to ensure a more permanent residency in the United starting XI, he’ll likely want to be made available for sale.

In so doing, that will alert the Magpies and West Ham, both who are apparently keen on securing the Scotsman, per a separate Football Insider report.

If it’s a straight choice between those two teams, it really isn’t a difficult choice at all for McTominay to make.

One club is challenging for Europe and who have real potential to go places compared to one that might well be plying their trade in the Championship next season and don’t appear to have any real direction at present.