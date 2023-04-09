Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay in recent months.

The Scottish international could be on his way out of Old Trafford due to the lack of playing time and he will be looking to join a club where he can hold down a regular starting spot.

A report from Daily Star claims that Newcastle manager Eddie Howe believes that the 26-year-old would be an important first-team player for the Magpies.

Newcastle will need to add more depth to their midfield and McTominay could partner the likes of Bruno Guimaraes at the heart of the midfield next season.

However, the Premier League side have now been told to pay £50 million in order to sign the 26-year-old midfielder.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to pay that kind of money for a fringe player. McTominay is not a regular starter at Manchester United and the Magpies will be hoping to sign him for a more reasonable price.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to budge on their demands in the coming months.

The Red Devils are in need of reinforcements as well and they have been linked with players like Frenkie de Jong in recent months. They will need to raise some money through sales in order to bring in their own targets and they will be hoping to recoup as much as possible for the likes of McTominay.

The Magpies are currently in the top four and they are expected to secure Champions League qualification for the next season. They will need a deeper squad to compete on all fronts next year and the opportunity to play for them will be an attractive option for Scott McTominay.