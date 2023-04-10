Oleksandr Zinchenko was seen crying on the bench after being subbed off against Liverpool yesterday and it’s now been revealed why he was in tears.

Zinchenko was subbed off straight after Liverpool’s 87th-minute equaliser from Roberto Firmino yesterday, as the Ukranian cut a broken-hearted figure on the subs’ bench.

According to Talksport (via SportBible), the reason behind the left-back’s outpouring of emotions is due to the fact that he felt he was at fault for the goal, as he was nutmegged by Trent Alexander-Arnold for the eventual assist for the equalising goal, which he also felt cost his side two crucial points in the race for the Premier League title.

Zinchenko sitting on the bench head in hands knew he was responsible for their equaliser. But we win, lose and draw as a team pic.twitter.com/Y7cdHX0aah — Gilles ????????? (@_Grimanditweets) April 9, 2023

Firmino’s equaliser capped off a fine game of football as the Reds came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with the league-leading Gunners after finding themselves two down after just 28 minutes.

The result leaves Arsenal now just six points ahead of Manchester City, while Liverpool remain 8th, still in the hunt for a European place.