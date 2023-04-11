“I believe” – Liverpool star shares team’s goal for rest of the season

Liverpool star Cody Gakpo believes the Reds can finish in the top four this season after their second-half display against Arsenal on Sunday.

The match at Anfield was a very entertaining affair as the home side were dominated for the opening 40 minutes but put in a solid display in the second to complete a comeback from 2-0 down.

This seems to have given some Liverpool stars confidence as Cody Gakpo believes the Reds can complete the very tall task of finishing in the top four.

The Dutch forward told VoetbalPrimeur via Anfield Edition: “We have to play every game like the second half against Arsenal. Without belief, you can’t start anything.

“Definitely, I believe in it [finishing in the Top 4]. We still believe in it and that is our goal.”

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently on a winless run of four games and find themselves 12 points behind fourth-placed Man United with nine games to go.

The likelihood of the Merseyside club finishing in the top four is very slim but if the Reds can use that to motivate themselves towards a top-six finish, that would be at least something heading into next season.