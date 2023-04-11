Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kerem Demirbay.

The 29-year-old has a contract with the German club until the summer of 2024 and they could be forced to cash in on him at the end of the season. They will not want to lose a player on a free transfer next summer.

A report from Sky Germany claims that Newcastle United are monitoring his situation closely and they could look to make a move for him in the coming months.

Demirbay is likely to leave the German club this summer, and he could cost around €4-5 million.

Newcastle are one of the richest clubs in the world and they certainly have the finances to afford the 29-year-old midfielder.

Eddie Howe needs to add more depth to his midfield, and the 29-year-old Bundesliga ace could prove to be a quality acquisition at a bargain. The reported asking price is quite reasonable for a player of his quality.

Demirbay will be a useful option for Newcastle over the next few seasons. The 29-year-old is a box-to-box midfielder, who will add defensive cover and drive to the Newcastle midfield. He could be the ideal partner for Bruno Guimaraes next season.

Newcastle will be hoping to play in the Champions League next season and they will need a deeper squad with more quality. The 29-year-old has proven his quality in the Bundesliga and he is certainly capable of thriving in the Premier League. Quality acquisitions like these will help Newcastle bridge the gap with the top Premier League clubs in the coming seasons.