West Ham considering move for impressive Manchester United defender who has struggled for minutes this season

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is reportedly a target for West Ham United as they look to strengthen their backline for next season.

Wan-Bissaka is known for his impressive defensive ability and according to Football Insider he is being looked at by the Hammers.

It’s claimed that the East London club have been admirers of the 25-year old for some time now but a potential bid is said to come down to whether or not the club maintain their Premier League status for next season as they currently sit three points above the relegation zone.

Wan-Bissaka has struggled to stake his claim as a starter this season for the Red Devils, playing in just 12 Premier League games as he has struggled to displace Diogo Dalot which has led to questions about whether the Englishman’s four-year stay at Old Trafford could be coming to a close this summer.

If Wan-Bissaka is to remain at United next season, his competition has the potential to be a lot more intense, with United showing serious interest in Bayer Leverkusen rightback Jeremie Frimpong, so he will need to assess his options this summer if he wants regular game time as he enters the prime years of his career.