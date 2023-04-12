Tottenham eyeing up a move for versatile La Liga forward with 7 goals this season

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the 20-year-old forward at the end of the season.

Fati has a contract with Barcelona until the summer of 2024 and the Spanish club could look to cash in on him if he does not sign an extension with them.

The young attacker has struggled for regular game time at the Spanish club this season and he could look to move on in search of regular playing time. The winger has started just 11 league games for Barcelona this season and he needs to play more often in order to continue his development and fulfil his world-class potential.

The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the most talented young players to have come out of the La Masia academy. His development has been halted due to persistent injury problems.

Fati has seven goals across all competitions this season and he will be hoping to get over his injury issues and get his career back on track now.

A move to Tottenham could be ideal for him. The North London giants need to bring in a versatile attacker who can play anywhere across the front three and he is likely to get more game time at the Premier League club.

Players like Son Heung-Min and Richarlison have not been at their best and Fati could get ample opportunities to showcase his qualities in England.

The 20-year-old is likely to improve further with coaching experience, and he could develop into a top-class Premier League forward.

Given his situation in Barcelona, he could be available for a reasonable price as well. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham come forward with a concrete proposal in the summer and secure his services.