Tottenham are interested in the services of Ansu Fati with the Spanish winger seemingly surplus to requirements at Barcelona.

Fati’s links to Spurs come from Fichajes, who say that Manchester United and AC Milan are also interested in the 20-year old.

Fati has made 41 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants this season but according to SPORT, he, along with Raphinha and Ferran Torres are three players manager Xavi is keen to offload.

Tottenham’s links to him are understandable, with it uncertain whether Dejan Kulusevski makes his loan move from Juventus permanent this summer, leaving a potential space for a winger in the squad. Fati coming into Spurs’ squad would see him link up with Heung Min-Son and Harry Kane, providing the latter doesn’t depart the club before next season.

Transfermarkt values the Spaniard at €35million, which is well in the club’s budget, but with their Champions League hopes by no means certain, they could be facing a battle for his signature this summer.