Tottenham face competition from London rivals for 44-year-old manager

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a number of managers in recent months and the Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is reportedly on their radar.

According to a report from the Times, the 44-year-old’s progressive football has caught the attention of a number of Premier League clubs and Tottenham will have to face competition from West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

All three clubs are looking to change managers at the end of the season.

Tottenham sacked Antonio Conte recently after the Italian’s public outburst, and they have put Cristian Stellini in charge of the first team on an interim basis.

Meanwhile, West Ham are currently fighting relegation, and they could look to relieve David Moyes of his duties soon.

Crystal Palace sacked Patrick Vieira after a series of disappointing results and former manager Roy Hodgson has been appointed as the caretaker manager.

Slot has worked wonders at Feyenoord and the Dutch outfit are currently on top of the Eredivisie standings.

His attacking approach has garnered a lot of praise, and it remains to be seen whether he is keen on a move to the Premier League.

Managing a club like Tottenham Hotspur could be a tempting proposition for him, and the 44-year-old could prove to be an exciting acquisition.

Slot has worked with limited resources at Feyenoord and he could be the ideal fit for Tottenham. Furthermore, his attacking approach could be a good fit for the players currently at the north London club.

Players like Richarlison, Son Heung-Min, and Harry Kane could all benefit from playing under a manager like him.