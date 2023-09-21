Manchester United ready to sack Ten Hag and replace him with another Dutch manager

Manchester United may reportedly be giving growing consideration to sacking Erik ten Hag as their manager after an awful start to the season.

The Dutch tactician has overseen the club’s worst start to a campaign since before Sir Alex Ferguson’s time at Old Trafford, and reports in the Netherlands now suggest that Feyenoord boss Arne Slot could be in line to replace him.

According to 1908.nl, Slot is continuing to enhance his reputation as a rising star in management, having already attracted strong interest from Tottenham in the summer before deciding to stay at Feyenoord.

Slot looks like he could be an upgrade on Ten Hag, who was perhaps a little lucky to win the Carabao Cup last season in what was otherwise a pretty disappointing campaign.

How much longer can Ten Hag last? A win away to Burnley this weekend is surely crucial after three defeats in a row to Arsenal, Brighton and Bayern Munich.