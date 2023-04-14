“I’m surprised” – Man City star’s agent reacts to news of impending transfer

The Premier League title race looks to be going right to the wire and that should be the only focus for Manchester City’s players at present, however, the representative of one of their high profile stars has expressed his surprise about a transfer involving his client.

If Pep Guardiola’s side are able to win their game in hand over Arsenal and also emerge triumphant in the game between the two sides, it will be very difficult for any other team to live with them for the remainder of the campaign.

The Catalan has apparently made sure that his captain, Ilkay Gundogan has been offered a new deal, which Football Espana suggest is for a year.

The outlet also note that Barcelona have, apparently, offered the 32-year-old midfielder a two-year contract, however, it would appear that nothing has been agreed.

“I’m surprised at where the stories come from about a deal being closed for many weeks,” Gundogan’s agent, and uncle, Ilhan, was reported as saying by AS.

“There’s no agreement with any club. It’s not yet decided where he will play for the next few years.

“Ilkay can still win three major trophies this season as City captain. That’s the only thing he’s focused on right now.”

Such distractions are unwelcome at any time during a season, let alone when you’re at the business end and fighting for titles.

How are players supposed to keep their eye on the ball on the pitch, when, supposedly, all the while there are discussions taking place in the background?

Perhaps a Champions League win, an FA Cup triumph or another league title will tempt the player into staying or maybe he fancies a new adventure.

Either way, now is not the time to deal with such matters.