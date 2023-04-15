Liverpool set to ‘press ahead quickly’ with plans to sign £25m talent as part of midfield rebuild

It’s not been the greatest of seasons for Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp’s side out of all the cup competitions and looking likely to be in the Europa rather than Champions League next season, no doubt prompting what’s expected to be a midfield rebuild.

There’s no secret that the Reds have had a bit of a soft centre in 2022/23, with opposition teams often waltzing through them at will.

They need some steel and tough tackling players in there and a bit more energy, as well as a few bodies given that, as The Athletic (subscription required) report, there will be at least three midfielders on their way in the summer in Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur.

Perhaps that’s why, according to The Times (subscription required), Liverpool are, apparently, stepping up their interest in Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch.

At 20 years of age, he could potentially be available at around the £25m mark, which would make him a much cheaper alternative to Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham who would, 90Min understand, cost more than €144m plus his salary.

According to WhoScored, Gravenberch has hardly featured at Bayern Munich since his switch from Ajax.

More Stories / Latest News Photo: Everton star Dele Alli quits social media to concentrate on his recovery Video: Mbappe’s outrageous back heel assist sets up Messi for third PSG goal against Lens Tottenham star deactivates social media following abuse from fans

In 26 appearances this season, only three of them have been as a starter, and the only two games in which he’s played 90 minutes have come in the Champions League.

It’s no real wonder why the player would be interested in a switch to Anfield, and as The Times (subscription required) note, the player’s father is already in talks with Liverpool about the move.