Nikola Vlasic looks set for a return to West Ham this summer after spending the season on loan with Italian side Torino.

The Croatian star had a promising start to life in Italy scoring three times on the trot in August and September, however, the net has been hard to come by in the time since.

Across 28 appearances this campaign, Vlasic has scored four goals and assisted a further four, but the Hammers board believe it is unlikely the Italian outfit will take up the permanent option on the Croatian’s contract, reports Claret and Hugh.

Moyes bought Vlasic for around £27m and the attacking midfielder had few chances to impress at the London Stadium and eventually, the club were pleased to take up the loan offer last summer from the Serie A side.

With Moyes’ future in question ahead of next season, there could be another shot for the Croatia international with the London club should he return and it would be up to the player whether he wants to stay with the Premier League outfit for the new campaign.