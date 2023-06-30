Player is not interested in being part of West Ham’s squad next season

West Ham United have reportedly rejected Torino’s latest offer to acquire Nikola Vlasic despite the Croatian expressing his unwillingness to rejoin the Hammers for the upcoming season.

Vlasic, who initially joined West Ham from CSKA Moscow in 2021, had a successful loan spell with the Italian side last season, which prompted Torino’s interest in signing him permanently.

Torino’s strategy was to negotiate a fee lower than Vlasic’s £13 million release clause, aiming to secure a bargain deal. However, West Ham have so far stood firm and declined the offer, indicating their stubbornness to let the midfielder go for less than they see him worth. to retain the talented midfielder.

With Vlasic’s reported lack of desire to return to West Ham, the situation poses an interesting challenge for the club. They now face the dilemma of either convincing the player to reconsider or potentially exploring alternative destinations for him. As the transfer window progresses, it remains to be seen how this situation will unfold and whether any further negotiations or developments will transpire between the involved parties.