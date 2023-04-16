Shaka Hislop claims Newcastle’s best player could leave the club in summer

Former Newcastle star, Shaka Hislop, believes Newcastle United could be tempted into cashing in on Bruno Guimaraes in the summer if a big bid arrives for the Brazil international.

Speaking on ESPN FC, the former Magpies star was asked about why Newcastle were not in the race for Jude Bellingham and the former goalkeeper went on to say that he believes it will be hard for his old cub to keep Guimaraes, nevermind sign the Borussia Dortmund star.

Hislop stated that Newcastle are not going to be prepared to pay the money for Bellingham and instead should focus on keeping Guimaraes away from the big clubs.

“In all seriousness, I’d be surprised if they kept Guimaraes. I’d be surprised if a big bid doesn’t come in for him this summer. I’m just saying I’d be surprised if a big bid doesn’t come in and they aren’t tempted,” Hislop said on the American show.

“They’re not spending all the money in the world on players.”

The Brazilian has been an exceptional player for Eddie Howe since arriving at St. James’ Park last year and there will be interest in the midfielder this summer.

It is key that Newcastle keep hold of Guimaraes as they will need him should they be playing Champions League football next season.