Chelsea admire inexperienced coach as surprise managerial candidate

Chelsea reportedly admire Burnley manager Vincent Kompany as they continue to search for a permanent replacement for Graham Potter.

The Blues currently have Frank Lampard in place as interim manager until the end of the season, but they would do well to bring in an experienced name to take over next season.

Potter didn’t look right for Chelsea and the club’s new owners can’t afford to get this wrong again, with Fabrizio Romano naming proven coaches like Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique as the leading candidates for the job at the moment.

According to the Times, Burnley boss Kompany is also liked by the Chelsea hierarchy, though one imagines the Belgian tactician is surely too inexperienced for such a big job at the moment.

Kompany has made a promising start to management with Burnley, helping them to promotion this season, but it would surely be wise to see how he fares in the Premier League before moving for him.

The former Manchester City defender will surely be in contention for top jobs in the near future, but one imagines he’d also do well to think twice before accepting an offer from Chelsea after their chaotic last year or so.