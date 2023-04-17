Video: Gary Neville gives Arsenal’s young players important tips on how to survive a close title run-in

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has offered some advice to Arsenal’s young players as they chase the Premier League title in an extremely close race with the more experienced Manchester City.

Speaking in the video clip below, Sky Sports pundit Neville made it clear that the Gunners need to focus and do things right in their private lives at this crucial stage in the season, suggesting that they stick to calm activities at home rather than lots of computer games or socialising…

Neville also tried to frame the must-win game away to Man City as a positive for Arsenal – it’s just one game to win the league, something they’d have happily taken at the start of the season.

