Liverpool have spoken to player’s agent and father over potential £20m transfer

Liverpool have reportedly spoken with Ryan Gravenberch’s agent and also his father as they eye up a potential £20million transfer move for the Bayern Munich midfielder.

The Netherlands international looked a real wonderkid at Ajax, but he’s struggled to get going at Bayern so far, and it now seems they’d be willing to let him go this summer.

Liverpool are one of the clubs showing an interest, according to Sky Sports, with Bayern seemingly prepared to part with Gravenberch for as little as £20m.

The Reds urgently need to make changes in midfield this summer, so a signing like Gravenberch could be ideal, as long as Jurgen Klopp can help the 20-year-old rediscover his best form.

Gravenberch will surely have other suitors before too long, but it seems Liverpool are already doing their bit to try to snap him up this summer.

LFC have also been strongly linked with Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister by Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel via CaughtOffside’s Substack, and that could be another fine addition to help Klopp rebuild this out-of-form side.