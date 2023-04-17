In an effort to turn around his team’s lacklustre performances, US billionaire owner Todd Boehly reportedly entered Chelsea’s dressing room following their 2-1 defeat against Brighton last weekend.

The American is believed to have been furious with his misfiring Blues, who currently sit 11th in the Premier League, despite investing over £600m in the playing squad over the last two transfer windows (Transfermarkt).

And following a recent report from the Telegraph that the wealthy 49-year-old followed his players into the Stamford Bridge dressing room in light of their abysmal performance against Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls, interim manager Frank Lampard has been asked for his thoughts.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Blues’ important Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid on Tuesday night, Lampard, when quizzed on how Boehly’s input makes him feel, said: “I am comfortable with that.

“I think, for me, there was maybe some criticism of our old owner [Roman Abramovich] of not coming to the games and not being around, and that wasn’t always true to be fair, but when an owner is very vested in their interest in the team and wanting to help and improve, I think it is their prerogative to have the input that they want.”