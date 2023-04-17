Video: Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota complete braces vs Leeds

Liverpool are running riot at Elland Road in the second half of their clash with Leeds with Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota completing their braces for the Reds’ fourth and fifth goals.

At the start of the second half, it looked like Leeds could produce a comeback after a Sinisterra goal made it 2-1 but ever since Jurgen Klopp’s side have blown the home side away.

Diogo Jota scored two of the next three goals for Liverpool with Salah completing his brace in between.

Both goals can be seen below.

WHAT A MOVE FROM LIVERPOOL! ? pic.twitter.com/mW3cKZMHOB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 17, 2023

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports and beIN Sports