Video: Mohamed Salah doubles Liverpool’s lead vs Leeds with clinical finish

Leeds United FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have moved into a 2-0 lead against Leeds at Elland Road thanks to a lovely goal from Mohamed Salah.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were putting in a flat display up until the 35th minute but a goal from Cody Gakpo has kicked the Reds into life.

Four minutes later that lead doubled through a brilliant goal from Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian was played through by Diogo Jota and the 30-year-old made no mistake in blasting the ball past Illan Meslier in the Leeds net.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Cody Gakpo gives Liverpool the lead vs Leeds but was there a handball in the build-up?
Leeds vs Liverpool team news: Fan favourite returns to Reds bench
Man City’s Kyle Walker on radar of surprise Premier League club
More Stories Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.