Exclusive: Liverpool decide priority position to strengthen, Klopp to have “big role” in transfers

Liverpool have decided to make midfield their priority in this summer’s transfer market, with Reds manager Jurgen Klopp set to have a key role in choosing who to bring in, according to CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano.

It’s been a difficult season for Liverpool, who are facing an uphill struggle to make it into the top four, so it’s clear major changes will be needed throughout this squad.

Midfield looks a particular area of weakness for the Merseyside giants, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner no longer looking like ideal long-term options, while both Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are poised to be out of contract at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen who Liverpool will try to sign, but Romano says midfield is a priority and that Klopp will have a key role in identifying candidates for that area of the squad.

“Regarding reports of an important Liverpool recruitment meeting taking place last week – honestly it’s normal for top clubs to meet and discuss targets, it does not sound to me like big news. It’s routine for football clubs,” Romano explained.

“What I can tell you for now is that Jurgen Klopp will have big role in the decisions and midfielders remain the priority for the Reds.”

Romano also tweeted yesterday, as quoted in the Daily Briefing, that LFC would soon open talks over signing Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

He said: “Alexis Mac Allister and his camp consider a summer move away from Brighton as 100% guaranteed. The expectation is for an early transfer. Both Liverpool and Manchester United look set to open talks on the player’s side soon.”