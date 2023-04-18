Manchester City lining up surprise summer transfer raid on title rivals Arsenal

Manchester City are reportedly eyeing up a surprise potential summer transfer window raid on Premier League title rivals Arsenal.

We saw these two clubs doing business last summer as both Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko moved from Manchester to north London, but now it seems City have their eye on a signing moving in the other direction.

According to Football Transfers, Pep Guardiola’s side are keen on bringing in Gunners left-back Kieran Tierney, though it’s not yet clear if he’ll be available, or what kind of price he could command.

Tierney has not played regularly for Arsenal this season, with Zinchenko coming in and emerging as Mikel Arteta’s preferred choice on the left-hand side of the AFC defence.

Still, the Scotland international is a top player on his day and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him succeed at a big club like City, who could do with strengthening on that side following Joao Cancelo’s loan move to Bayern Munich in January and general uncertainty over his future.

One imagines Tierney will want to leave Arsenal to play regularly, however, and there’s surely no guarantee that would happen for him at the Etihad Stadium.