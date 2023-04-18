Tottenham keen to hold talks with impressive Dutch manager

Tottenham are reportedly keen to speak to Feyenoord manager Arne Slot about their managerial vacancy as the search for a replacement for Antonio Conte continues.

Spurs recently sacked Conte and are yet to bring in a full time replacement, but it seems they have some impressive candidates on their list at the moment.

According to 90min, Tottenham could be set to rival Chelsea for Luis Enrique, but they also have other candidates in mind in case that doesn’t work out, with Slot up there as one of the main people they’d like to hold talks with.

Slot has Feyenoord closing in on the Eredivisie title, so it’s clear he has what it takes to make a tremendous impact at the highest level, though of course the Premier League will be an entirely new challenge.

Spurs might do well to go for someone with more experience in one of the top five European leagues, but it’s also worth pointing out how well Erik ten Hag has done since leaving Ajax to take over at Manchester United.

Slot seems like another hugely promising coach coming from Dutch football, so this seems like one to watch in the weeks and months ahead.