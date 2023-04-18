Video: Ashley Cole tears into Chelsea players ahead of Real Madrid tie

Chelsea will really have to be on their game for the entire 90 minutes against Real Madrid if want to overcome a two-goal first leg deficit in the Champions League, and Ashley Cole really got into the players as they warmed up at Stamford Bridge.
Cole is no stranger to the big European nights and knows exactly what it takes to get the job done.
With a handful of players gathered around, he was bellowing at Marc Cucurella, punching his hand as he did so, suggesting that he wanted the players to get in their opponents faces from the get go.
Pictures from BT Sport