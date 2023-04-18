Video: Ashley Cole tears into Chelsea players ahead of Real Madrid tie

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea will really have to be on their game for the entire 90 minutes against Real Madrid if want to overcome a two-goal first leg deficit in the Champions League, and Ashley Cole really got into the players as they warmed up at Stamford Bridge.

Cole is no stranger to the big European nights and knows exactly what it takes to get the job done.

More Stories / Latest News
Former Manchester United star set to return to English football as manager – ‘favourite’ to take the job
Chelsea team news: Lampard makes baffling decision as Blues attempt to turnaround two-goal deficit against Real Madrid
Tottenham and Newcastle target told he can leave current Premier League club in the summer

With a handful of players gathered around, he was bellowing at Marc Cucurella, punching his hand as he did so, suggesting that he wanted the players to get in their opponents faces from the get go.

Pictures from BT Sport

More Stories Ashley Cole Marc Cucurella Reece James

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.