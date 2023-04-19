Major development in Chelsea manager search could be good news for Tottenham

Chelsea seem to be narrowing down their list of managerial candidates, which could end up being good news for Tottenham, who are also on the search for a new manager.

The Blues have supposedly contacted former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino and expect to hold further talks with Julian Nagelsmann, according to the Telegraph.

They add that Luis Enrique and Ruben Amorim are now seen as outsiders for the job, which could clear the way for Spurs to hire Enrique.

The Spanish tactician impressed in his time in charge of Barcelona, winning the treble in the 2014/15 season, but it may be that the huge task awaiting him at Chelsea would be too big a challenge.

Coaches like Pochettino or Nagelsmann may be better suited to the huge rebuilding job required at Stamford Bridge, whereas Enrique could be well suited to the current situation at Tottenham.

The north London outfit have a decent team but didn’t look particularly happy with the playing style of Antonio Conte, so could benefit from working under a more attack-minded tactician like Enrique.