Manchester United hold transfer talks with star’s reps, Erik ten Hag is a big fan

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with the representatives of Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Erik ten Hag is said to be a big fan of the talented 22-year-old, who could surely be a major upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka in that position.

The Red Devils also have Diogo Dalot in that role, but it could be useful to make some changes this summer by bringing in an attack-minded player like Frimpong and clearing out the more defensively-minded Wan-Bissaka.

Man Utd fans will hope to see Ten Hag backed in the transfer market after a promising first season in charge, with the Dutch tactician winning the Carabao Cup and challenging for a place in the top four.

Jeremie Frimpong in action for Bayer Leverkusen
More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool could sign Chelsea star for £50million fee, but there’s one potential stumbling block
Exclusive: Enrique to Chelsea or Spurs, Arsenal striker transfer talk, Mane future & more – Fabrizio Romano
Liverpool summer signing expected to leave after just one season

Someone like Frimpong would be a fine example of someone who could come in and have an impact straight away, whilst also giving MUFC a long-term option on the right-hand side of their defence.

Dalot also ticks those boxes for United, but more competition for places is always healthy, and Frimpong would certainly bring that.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Jeremie Frimpong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.