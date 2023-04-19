Manchester United hold transfer talks with star’s reps, Erik ten Hag is a big fan

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with the representatives of Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Erik ten Hag is said to be a big fan of the talented 22-year-old, who could surely be a major upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka in that position.

The Red Devils also have Diogo Dalot in that role, but it could be useful to make some changes this summer by bringing in an attack-minded player like Frimpong and clearing out the more defensively-minded Wan-Bissaka.

Man Utd fans will hope to see Ten Hag backed in the transfer market after a promising first season in charge, with the Dutch tactician winning the Carabao Cup and challenging for a place in the top four.

Someone like Frimpong would be a fine example of someone who could come in and have an impact straight away, whilst also giving MUFC a long-term option on the right-hand side of their defence.

Dalot also ticks those boxes for United, but more competition for places is always healthy, and Frimpong would certainly bring that.