Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the club, and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time.

Fraser has not played for the Newcastle first team since October and he is currently playing with the club’s under-21 squad.

According to reports, Fraser has fallen out with the manager Eddie Howe, who does not view the Scottish international as a part of his plans.

He needs to leave the club in the summer so that he can get his career back on track with regular football once again. The 29-year-old has been a useful player for Newcastle prior to this season, and he has proven his quality in the Premier League over the years.

The 29-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition for most midtable clubs, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Newcastle have clearly outgrown players like Fraser and they will have to bring in better-quality players if they want to challenge for major trophies. The Magpies are pushing for Champions League qualification and they are expected to add to the squad significantly during the summer transfer window and push for trophies next season.