Ryan Fraser has been linked with a move away from Newcastle United this summer.

According to the club’s sporting director Dan Ashworth, a transfer could materialise late on in the window.

Fraser has struggled for regular game time at Newcastle and it makes sense for him to move on. Newcastle have clearly outgrown the player and they are hoping to bring in better-quality players during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle secured Champions League qualification and they need better players to do well across all competitions.

The Magpies will be hoping to challenge for major trophies this season and they will need to get rid of mediocre players before the summer transfer window closes.

Ashworth believes that getting rid of players like Fraser would clear a chunk off the wage bill.

He said (via The Chronicle): “What tends to happen is pre-season finishes. What clubs tend to do is hold a slightly higher number of players, for example, we had two XIs last weekend. “So you need slightly higher numbers. Then players tend to be able released and drop out from there. “Then you have the domino effect, once the season starts people then tend to accelerate in the last month of the window. Things move and move around.”

It would then allow Newcastle to invest in quality players and improve their squad in the upcoming windows.

Fraser is clearly good enough to be an important player for mid-table clubs and it will be interesting to see where the 29-year-old ends up eventually.