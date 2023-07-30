Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has admitted that there is no way back for Ryan Fraser in the team.

Fraser was banished to the Under-21s last season and Howe emphasised the importance of having “committed” players on board at the club.

The 29-year-old was subsequently left out of the pre-season squad and was instructed to train separately from the main group, along with Jeff Hendrick and Isaac Hayden, both of whom are also facing similar difficulties with the club.

The main challenge for Newcastle in parting ways with these players lies in their high wages, which has become an issue for the club.

Howe expressed that, ideally, the club would want them to find new opportunities and continue their careers elsewhere. However, due to factors like contract length and the amount of money they are earning, finding suitable destinations has proven challenging.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Howe said: