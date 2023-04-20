Manchester City booked their place in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League with a 4-1 aggregate win over the German champions Bayern Munich.

However, the Premier League giants were dealt a major blow as defender Nathan Ake picked up an injury.

The 28-year-old has now provided an update on his situation, and he revealed that he is set to undergo scans to determine the true extent of his injury. The Dutchman picked up a hamstring injury during the game.

Ake is hoping that the injury is not a serious one and he revealed that he has had a similar issue in the past.

He said (h/t Athletic): “I’ve had it before and it feels a little bit less, to be honest, but you never know with these things. “We will do the ultrasounds and stuff tomorrow (Thursday) and then hopefully it’s not too bad.”

Ake has been a key player for Pep Guardiola this season, featuring in 36 matches across all competitions.

Manchester City will be hoping to go all the way in the Champions League this year, and they cannot afford to lose a key player at this stage of the season.

Furthermore, they are trailing Arsenal in the Premier League title race as well and losing a key player right now could be a devastating blow for them.

The 28-year-old is not just a quality centre-back, he is versatile enough to operate in a number of positions and he is a valuable member of the first-team squad.

Manchester City fans will certainly be worried about losing the defender for an extended period and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.