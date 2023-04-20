Barcelona optimistic about signing two huge stars this summer

Barcelona are said to be very optimistic about bringing Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi and Man City’s Ilkay Gundogan to the Camp Nou ahead of next season.

The pair will become free agents in the summer and are expected to leave their clubs should Barca be able to fund moves for the duo.

The Catalan club still have financial issues and needs to address them before completing any transfers.

La Liga president Javier Tebas would welcome a Messi return to Barcelona, but admitted this week that the club will have to make financial adjustments and that the league are waiting on a feasibility plan from the Catalan outfit.

However, Relevo report that Barca are confident that they can get both deals over the line.

El Barça, optimista con Leo Messi y Gündogan. A Ilkay le seduce un cambio de vida a Barcelona pero no es infeliz en Mánchester, de ahí que no se tirará a la piscina si no tiene antes firmes garantías.@tjuanmarti @relevo https://t.co/8sBJ9DGB0D — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) April 20, 2023

The report states that Messi is open to the move and will be offered a 1+1 deal by his old club.

As for Gundogan, the Man City star is said to be ready to move to Barcelona as he is not unhappy in Manchester; but he will not jump into free agency unless the La Liga club can guarantee him a contract.