Tottenham show interest in signing Chelsea ace who has impressed this season

Tottenham are among the clubs interested in signing Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill according to The Sun.

He is currently on loan to Brighton where he has more than impressed under Roberto De Zerbi.

The centre-back has made 17 appearances for the Seagulls in all competitions playing alongside Lewis Dunk forming quite a decent partnership at the back.

Tottenham will be looking to add a centre-back in the summer transfer window in order to solve their defensive issues and have been linked with a number of centre-backs including the likes of Alessandro Bastoni, and Stefan de Vrij.

According to the report, Tottenham are ‘admirers’ of the young centre-back and will be monitoring the youngster.

Meanwhile, TalkSport have claimed that Manchester City and Liverpool are also “showing interest” in the 20-year-old but Chelsea at the moment have no plans of selling him.

Colwill is considered as one of the best young defenders in the country and interest in him from other top sides is no surprise.