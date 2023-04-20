Video: Chelsea hold initial talks with Mauricio Pochettino as managerial race hots up

As each day passes, so it appears that Todd Boehly is getting himself in deeper as far as appointing a new manager at Chelsea goes.

On Thursday, Sky Sports News broke the news that Mauricio Pochettino has now had initial talks with the Blues and he is part of a five-man shortlist that the owners have in mind.

More Stories / Latest News Real Madrid’s Champions League request is turned down by UEFA with Man City the beneficiaries Liverpool identify La Liga goalkeeper as Caoimhin Kelleher replacement Newcastle decide to offload big money signing in order to raise funds for summer

Other names that have been linked are Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann (via The Telegraph – subscription required), but with the latest news it seems that it’ll be a while yet before anyone is appointed.