Video: Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy drops big hint as to club’s stance on Man United target Harry Kane’s transfer

With the end of the Premier League season fast approaching, talk at Tottenham Hotspur will inevitably turn to whether the club can again keep hold of their talisman, Harry Kane.

The record-breaking striker will almost certainly look for a move away, particularly if the Lilywhites don’t make the Champions League, and Man United are likely to be in the mix for his services according to The Times (subscription required).

However, they and any other interested parties may once again find Daniel Levy is the toughest of negotiators.

During a talk to the Cambridge Union, he dropped a huge hint as to what clubs interested in Kane might encounter from him.

“I think when it comes to a transfer it depends on the balance of power,” he said.

“If you have a player that you really don’t want to sell then you have every right to say no. You own the registration.

More Stories / Latest News Only a ‘matter of time’ before Barcelona star and Arsenal target signs for Leeds United Video: Paul Scholes’ pre-match prediction for Sevilla vs Man United was not even close Exclusive: PSG more likely to sign these two alternatives to Jude Bellingham

“So it depends on the character of the player and whether you feel at the end you can keep the player because we’re operating in a team sport and it’s very important that we keep the team together. So every circumstance is different.”