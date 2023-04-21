Arsenal discussing possible summer deal to sign £65m Chelsea outcast

Mason Mount is edging closer to leaving Chelsea at the end of the season.

Mount, 24, will be out of contract at Stamford Bridge next summer, and after rejecting the Blues’ renewal offers, appears on course to move clubs this summer.

Although Liverpool have been the club to be most heavily linked with signing the England international, according to a recent report from GOAL, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are also discussing a potential summer deal.

Arsenal, after sitting top of the Premier League table after 31 games, are on course to win their first title since 2004, and with Champions League football next season as good as guaranteed, it is fair to assume that the club will allow Arteta to reinforce the squad throughout the summer.

And while wide-attacker Emile Smith Rowe is being linked with a surprise move to Aston Villa, one player who could move the other way is Mount.

The Gunners are said to be interested in bringing their rivals’ number 19 to the Emirates with internal discussions taking place – although a potential deal is not advanced at this stage.

Mount, currently valued at £65m (Transfermarkt), has found his first team playing time heavily reduced in recent months. After refusing to pen a new deal, the 24-year-old has been awarded just 16 minutes of action in the Blues’ last four Premier League games.